Brokerages Set Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $60.87

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.4667.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.
In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
