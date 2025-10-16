Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 16,080 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 13.5% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

