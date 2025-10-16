Brueske Advisory Services LLC Purchases 510 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.