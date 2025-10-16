Brueske Advisory Services LLC Sells 317 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Brueske Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.