Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $60.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.4667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.00. Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

