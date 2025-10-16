Chicago Capital LLC Has $127 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 803,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $127,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

