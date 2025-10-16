Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,054 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average of $212.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

