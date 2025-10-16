Citrine Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Citrine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.