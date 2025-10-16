Columbia Asset Management Has $5.24 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

