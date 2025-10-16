Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 595 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

