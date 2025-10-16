Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 563.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $320,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 15.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price target on Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

ROAD opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $138.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

