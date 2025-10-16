Defined Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,508,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,979,000 after buying an additional 106,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,438 shares of company stock worth $53,216,085 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3%

GOOGL stock opened at $251.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average is $190.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.