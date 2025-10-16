Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

