Erste Group Bank Upgrades Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Buy

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.06.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $826.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The company has a market cap of $781.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.9% in the third quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

