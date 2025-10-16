Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $531.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MCO opened at $478.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.86 and its 200 day moving average is $482.71. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,224 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.