Evercore ISI Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $80.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KR. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:KR opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 10,425.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

