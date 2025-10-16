Evercore ISI Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $245.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Shares of LOW opened at $241.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $285.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

