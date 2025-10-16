Financial Stocks To Follow Now – October 13th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector — banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerages, and other businesses that provide lending, payments, investment, or insurance services. For investors, these stocks are often sought for dividend income and exposure to interest-rate and credit-cycle dynamics, but they can be sensitive to regulatory changes and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

