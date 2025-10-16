First United Bank & Trust Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

