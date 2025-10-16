Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $37.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $2,750,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Forward Air by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $618.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.98 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($23.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

