FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January $DJAN Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000.

DJAN stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

