FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $152.52 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $231.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.16.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

