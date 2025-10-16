Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,710,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,816,000 after buying an additional 2,895,179 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 97,633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,258,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 665,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,080,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 569,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.