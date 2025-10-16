Greenbush Financial Group LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $513.43 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.47.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

