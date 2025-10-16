Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,442 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

