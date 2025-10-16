Impact Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

