Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $87,852,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,453,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12,942.2% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 955,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 948,277 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

