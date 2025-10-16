Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 105.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1,952.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

NLR stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

