Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January $KJAN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $256,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 9.9%

KJAN opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

