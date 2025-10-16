Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $824,000 Investment in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 101.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter.

KEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

