Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 984 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 373,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $216.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

