Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 879 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter.

KCE opened at $151.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $620.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

