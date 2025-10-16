Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,866.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 450,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $400.13 million, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -484.62%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

