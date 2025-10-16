JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $480.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.76.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $448.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

