JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $350.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $307.15 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $262.10 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

