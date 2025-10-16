JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $180.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

NYSE:PAG opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

