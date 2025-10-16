KeyCorp Increases Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $175.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.6%

MOD opened at $162.24 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,410.76. This represents a 55.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after buying an additional 672,960 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

