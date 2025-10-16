Lbp Am Sa Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.2% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $368,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.