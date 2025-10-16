Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,819 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

