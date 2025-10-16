Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

