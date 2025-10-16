Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.