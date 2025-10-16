Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.13 and traded as high as $36.62. Methanex shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 330,680 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

