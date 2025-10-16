Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $513.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

