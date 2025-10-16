Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 139,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 227,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $513.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.79. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.