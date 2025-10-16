Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 139,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Greenbush Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 227,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $513.43 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.18 and a 200-day moving average of $473.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.47.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

