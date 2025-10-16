Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,863 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

