Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $478.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,603,224. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 77,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,817,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

