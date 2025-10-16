Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.35.

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

NXT opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $93.50.

In other Nextracker news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,920. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,385 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

