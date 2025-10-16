Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 41,474 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41,474 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

