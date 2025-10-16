Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

NTR opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

