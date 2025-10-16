Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2025

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Up 0.1%

NTR opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.